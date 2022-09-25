Saturday was the “Tail End of Summer” adoption event at the Pocatello Animal Shelter...
It was the last adoption event for summer 2022. The event included adoptable animals, face painting, a bouncy house, and other fun activities.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter had dozens of dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens available for adoption; however, they weren't the only ones doing adoptions...
Other rescue groups including the Bannock Humane Society were there as well.
"This is Cassy and Sassy, they are sisters, they came from a feral mom, and this is Mercedes, their foster mom, and they are up for foster adoption and they have gotten spayed, their shots, they're healthy, they have got a microchip and they need a loving, caring, patient home," said Cathy Angle with the Bannock Humane Society.
To view adoptable pets at either the Pocatello Animal Shelter or the Bannock Humane Society you can visit their websites.
