Tail-Wagger Wednesday 2-8-23
Deanne Coffin
A bill that would expand the Idaho Launch Program has passed the Idaho House. Read moreBill Expanding Idaho Launch Program Passes House
Deanne Coffin
A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were severely neglected and is asking the community for help. Read moreAnimal Shelter Receives Multiple Neglected Dogs
Deanne Coffin
The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls has announced another concert. Read moreMountain America Center Announces Another Concert
Deanne Coffin
A local in-home care facility was just recognized as the top 60 home care agencies in the nation… Read moreVisiting Angels of Eastern Idaho Ranked Top 60 in the Nation
Kylie Gibson
With so many deer on the move this time of year, here are tips on what to do if a deer is hit on the road. Read moreFish & Game Tips for Deer Hit on Roads
Deanne Coffin
A cold front blowing in...
A local man is now behind bars after driving drunk and causing an accident over the weekend. Read morePregnant Woman, and Children Injured in DUI Crash in Pocatello
Kylie Gibson
The annual Holy Spirit Catholic School Auction is back again this year. Read moreHoly Spirit Catholic School Fundraiser Returns
The Idaho Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Open is just a few weeks away. Read moreIdaho Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Open on March 11th
Joey Dubois
A local dance gets people together and moving every weekend. Read moreLocal Dance Brings People Together
Deanne Coffin
