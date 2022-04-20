The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding their first community project pilot grant to the city of Chubbuck this grant will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together. The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.
The city of Chubbuck will begin working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health this month to begin a professionally guided process that will help the city engage citizens and develop a plan for the outdoor space.
“One of the things that communities will get with this grant, obviously, being outdoors is something that all of us love here in Idaho. it is great for your mental and physical health, but one other thing that is really great about this project is the community engagement portion where we will spend several months working with the city of Chubbuck to create a really thorough, thoughtful, engagement plan to get all members of the community involved in creating this space that will be unique to Chubbuck,” said Courtney Frost, the Senior Program Officer at Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
There were 78 cities that applied for this grant and Chubbuck was one out of the three cities chosen.
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health decided to give these grants because they have heard for a long time from community members and leaders that there was a need to unite communities in many cities across the state of Idaho.
“This grant is going to help the city of Chubbuck in several ways, not only do we have the outcome of a cool community space, what that looks like we don’t know yet, but we will also work with the city to build unique community engagement opportunities that hopefully the city can use in other ways in the future and the community,” said Frost.
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health will visit the city of Chubbuck next week to come up with a plan of how the city will utilize the grant. Construction on the outdoor space could begin as early as this summer.
