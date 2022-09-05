A popular stunt show that's been making a name for themselves on a national stage is at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this week...
This year the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a furry-talented act for fair goers to enjoy…
“The Canine Stars”… they perform at large events all around the world 11 months out of the year…
“We have a stunt dog show featuring all rescue dogs that we have adopted from all over North America. We like to highlight their athleticism, how awesome they are, and play lots of dog sports, like agility, high jumping, and dog diving,” said Keri Caraher, President of “The Canine Stars”.
This year on tour, there are a total of nine dogs performing… from small terriers to great danes.
When it comes to training, every dog is different…
“When we go to a shelter to pick out a dog, we like to look for ones that love toys and has super high energy and like to jump. Those types of dogs are very easy to train,” said Caraher.
Though they're all talented, the dogs don't always stick to the plan....
For years, the show America's Got Talent had reached out to “The Canine Stars” asking for them to come on the show, but for several years they'd had to turn it down due to lack of time....until....
“Well last year we weren’t busy, we brought some of our trainers from all over in Europe, and Canada, we all went down to Hollywood, and made it all the way to the live shows, it was awesome,” said Caraher.
When asked what her favorite part of performing is...Caraher says ...
“Just inspiring our audience to do this kind of stuff with their dog because you know that you are improving every single pet dogs life because these people are going to go home and play with their dog,” said Caraher.
You can check out “The Canine Stars” each day at the fair, and for more information on these amazingly talented dogs, you can visit thecaninestars.com
And “The Canine Stars” are right behind the KPVI booth - in the west events arena - across from the Mexican Crazy Corn.
