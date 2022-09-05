Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Long duration heat with increasingly poor overnight recovery. Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each day, with localized higher readings possible Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures will only ease back into the 60s, especially from Shoshone, Burley, and Pocatello south across the southern highlands. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley, Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&