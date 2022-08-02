Each year more than 4 million children between the ages of 5 and 18 are helped by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
To show their support for Southeast Idaho for the last eight years, two local Ross stores have partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America for a program called “Let Kids Learn”.
“We are doing a roundup campaign with Ross, it is for the month of August so, say you spend $1.10, and roundup the extra $0.90 will go to the Boys and Girls Club. This is the first year that we have had a Boys and Girls Club in the Portneuf Valley, so Idaho Falls and Pocatello will get to support a local store which is really exciting for us,” said Kayla Phillips, the Director of Strategic Development.
For more than a year now, work has been ongoing to get a Boys and Girls Club in Pocatello.
Starting in the fall, they will have a temporary location at Syringa Elementary School....so this fundraiser will help the program get into a permanent spot.
“We are an after school program and all day summer program where kids can go and they focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, and health and nutrition. So we offer all sorts of programs that are geared towards those three things and helping kids in any way possible,” said Phillips.
Throughout this fundraiser, Ross will match the first $400,000 raised.
Every $5 donation helps provide one half hour of homework help for a youth member.... and every $15 donated helps keep a child safe after school.
“Our goal this year was to raise $200,000. We exceeded that goal by $4,135, so we really appreciate the community coming together to help with that funding. We could not have done it without our community,” said Phillips.
The Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley says they've raised more money than expected so far this year and they're looking forward to this partnership with Ross.
“The kids today are the future of Pocatello so when they are successful, the community is successful and we get to help be a part of that growth,” said Phillips.
The fundraiser ends on August 21st and to donate online you can visit the Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley’s Facebook page.
