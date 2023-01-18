Tuesday night, the Bannock County Historical Museum hosted a presentation on the history of Pocatello's Red Light District.
Arlen Walker -- the president of the Bannock County Historical Museum -- talked about the history of the red light district in the 19th and 20th centuries.
From the late 1800’s to early 1900’s Pocatello had a Red Light District. Which was half a block that contained adult theaters, brothels, and prostitution. "Red Light District" got its name from the red lights placed outside of the buildings that contained those things.
“It was only about a block away from the most heavily saloon and gambling area of the city, about a block and a half, whole rows of a saloon and restaurant after another, and of course it was a town with workers coming in and workers going out. It was on the main road between Salt Lake City and Montana and the freighter routes to Boise and the old Oregon trail routes,” said Arlen Walker, the President of the Bannock County Historical Museum.
Back then, prostitution was very profitable. And Walker wants to emphasize at that time, it was a voluntary operation and not a forced one.
“Women were their own bosses, controlled their own destiny actually, and in many of the early maps the area is listed as “female boarding” which eventually became what we would now call the Red Light District. And eventually a fence was built around it and it was called the wall city and even though it was ignored by polite society pretty much. Everybody knew it was there and just considered it a part of life in a frontier town,” said Walker.
In April 1907, there was a county wide movement to ban prostitution and a city wide movement to keep it going. In May 1907, 52 women were each fined $13 for prostitution. Part of the reason the city wanted to keep it going was because it was a large source of income for the community as a whole.
“There were parlor houses which were basically brothels with a bar and a piano player and a madam and many of them became very wealthy and some of the early Idaho mining and logging communities, they became the benefactors of social institutions, buying band uniforms for schools, funding civic events, that sort of things. And then there were the individual operatives that worked out of areas in Pocatello they were called the cribs in the wall city which were small, basic one room apartments where women were their own bosses,” Walker said.
For more information on the Bannock County Historical Museum you can visit www.bchm-id.org
