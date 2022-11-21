Each year the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello collects turkeys throughout the holiday season to distribute to families across Bannock county who cannot afford to buy a Thanksgiving meal.
The food bank says this year's turkey drive was beyond expectations.
“It was absolutely amazing this year. It was really crazy this year. On Tuesday we had less than 400 turkeys in our freezer, the Tuesday before our distribution, and we were planning for 1200 so we reached out to the community, there were several different ways people could donate. Either with Cranksgiving, Give The Cops A Bird, or even just bringing them into the warehouse and this community did such an amazing job just stepping up and meeting that need,” said Kia Shaw with the Idaho Food Bank.
The food bank was amazed with how much support they had this year…
“We had so many different businesses coming in and saying you know what, this is what I can give you you guys, please use it, and it was just fantastic to be able to say thank you to those people right there in that moment and then also teach folks that there really is a need in Pocatello and Chubbuck. In Bannock County alone, our food insecurity rate is over 11% already, so we really have this need that we need to meet and it is a year round need, not just during Thanksgiving and being able to give folks that extra bit during this holiday time is really fantastic,” said Shaw.
More than 100 volunteers helped hand out the turkeys and Thanksgiving boxes over the weekend at the Bannock County Event Center.
‘It is just fantastic to watch the faces of the people who are receiving these meals because it is not just food that we are giving folks, it is giving them hope that someone actually cared enough to put these boxes together, to donate this turkey, to donate the rolls, to bag up these potatoes and onions and be able to give it to a family.” said Shaw.
The food bank did have some turkeys leftover which they will give to other families in need throughout the rest of the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.