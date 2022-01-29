A former Bannock County Clerk’s invention is now all over the west coast changing public restroom sanitation, one seat at a time. Robert Poleki, a resident of Pocatello, is expanding his product all across the west coast, and across the nation.
The world's first smart toilet seat for public restrooms, the Washie, is making its way across restrooms nationwide, with the goal of eliminating toilet seat covers for good.
Simply grab a piece of toilet paper and hold it over the sensor, where solution will be dispensed, you then just wipe it over the toilet seat.
Former Bannock County Clerk and CEO of the Washie, Robert Poleki took his invention to the show Shark Tank in 2018.
“I was in the finalists for Shark Tank and right before I went to Hollywood they gave me a call and they cut me from the show. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me back then, but probably the best thing that happened to me because I would have given away most of my company because it was so early but things have turned out great,” Poleki said.
The Washie toilet seat connects by bluetooth wireless technology to the Washie app. The app will notify the maintenance team when the battery is low or when a sanitizer cartridge needs to be replaced. Each cartridge contains enough cleaning solution for up to 2000 uses.
“Nothing was really expected on how this would blow up the restroom industry. We've just been working hard and trying to get this invention out in the public restroom space,” Said Poleki.
So far there are nearly 30 facilities on the west coast that have installed the Washie but it is slowly expanding.
“Currently we focus locally, just to get our seats locally because we are based out of Pocatello, however we are in large cities like Boise, salt lake city, in the large convention centers there, so salt palace and a large convention center in Boise as well,” Said Dane Simmons JR, Washie Toilet Seat Founder.
Recently, the Mountain View Event Center and the Pocatello airport installed the Washie into their restrooms, and in February the Washie will begin expanding to restrooms nationwide.
For more information on the Washie you can visit Washieproducts.com
