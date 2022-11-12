Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred just before 4:00 Saturday morning, at eastbound I86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County.
A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving east bound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup.
The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound.
The Cadillac SRX was driven by an 18-year-old male driver from Pocatello. He was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The Toyota Tacoma pickup was occupied by a 38-year-old male driver from American Falls, a 41-year-old female passenger from Pocatello, and a 25-year-old female passenger from Boise.
None of the occupants in the Toyota Tacoma pickup were wearing seat belts and were all transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance.
The 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was driven by a 24-year-old male from Rupert.
Traffic on eastbound I86 was blocked for 3 hours.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
