Two people were air-lifted to a hospital after a head on collision in Oneida County.
The collision happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday on South Higheay-37.
A 40-year-old woman from Herriman, Utah was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on South Highway-37.
A 49-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving an Indian Motorcycle northbound on South Highway-37.
The GMC crossed into the northbound lane and hit the motorcycle head on.
The motorcycle driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Boise were air-lifted to a local hospital.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmet.
Idaho State Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.