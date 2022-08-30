The United Way of Southeastern Idaho received $20,000 from Idaho Future Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation for preschool scholarships for children in American Falls.
“We are working with American Falls to increase the number of preschool seats as well as the quality of preschool seats. One of the things we did when we started working with them was to create a scholarship fund, so that not only were there seats available, but also for those families who may not be able to afford early childcare, whether that is daycare or preschool, so that it could be affordable. So not only accessible, but also affordable to families who are often working multiple jobs to make ends meet,” said Felice Otero, Director of Impact East Idaho.
In 2020, the goal was to increase the number of quality preschool seats in American Falls by 30.
The total increase in seats that year was 74 - more than double the number of preschool spots available.
Currently, the total number of quality preschool seats is 140.
“So this money will allow for families with children who are 3 to 4 years of age to participate in a quality preschool program that will allow them to afford it. They will have a minor copay to contribute toward their child's fees, but it will allow more of them to get a base of educational skills and even behavioral, social, emotional skills that will allow them to be successful long term education once they hit K-12,” said Otero.
Data shows that families and children living in rural areas...as well as low-income families and households where English is not the primary language. face additional barriers accessing early learning programs.
The American Falls early learning collaborative was established in 2019 to help combat that issue.
“What we found now, that we have had two rounds of kids go through a full preschool year, is that those kids when they are entering kindergarten, that those kindergarten readiness rates are increasing, so it works. So we know that the earlier we can expose those kids to those great opportunities, it makes a lifelong difference,” said Otero.
United Way also received a $45,000 grant from the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children that will also go towards those scholarships.
For more information on these scholarships you can visit unitedwaysei.org
