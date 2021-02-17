On February 16th, 2021 at about 8:20 pm, Blackfoot City Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Broadway pertaining to multiple gunshots. Upon Police arrival in the area, officers located a 29 year old male subject that had sustained injury due to gunshot wound. The male victim was transported by Blackfoot Fire/Ambulance away from the scene and is currently listed in stable condition.
Police encourage anyone with information pertaining to this event to contact Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234. This case is an on-going investigation by the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Office joint detective division. Further information will be released when it becomes available.
Captain Gordon Croft,
Blackfoot Police Department
