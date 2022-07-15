The Utah Jazz held a youth basketball camp at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello from July 13-14.
Participants ranged from ages 7-17 and received a pair of Donovan Mitchell's signature shoes, a basketball, a jersey, and a Jazz ticket voucher.
Players received coaching from members of the Jazz organization, including Salt Lake City Stars assistant coach Ronald Allen.
As well as on-court work, campers also received guidance on topics in sports psychology from consultant Ace Seljaas.
Spots are still open for upcoming Jazz camps in Utah in both Delta and Heber. For more information, visit https://jazzyouth.com/schedule/.
