The Utah Jazz reportedly agreed to trade Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in exchange for four future first-round draft picks as well as five players, according to ESPN.
Utah is acquiring Minnesota's unprotected first round picks in 2023, 2025, and 2027, as well as a top-5 protected selection in 2029.
Minnesota is also sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, and 2022 no. 22 overall pick Walker Kessler to Utah in the deal.
Gobert, 30, is a three-time All-Star and was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year three times (2018, 2019, 2021) during his nine seasons in Utah.
According to ESPN, the Jazz are looking to retool their roster around All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
This move follows yesterday's trade of Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
