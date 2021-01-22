The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) on January 22 voted on four clarifications to Groups 1 and 2 of Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, using online voting. The votes are recommendations that will be considered by Governor Brad Little next week.
CVAC’s online vote added adult family members who provide in-home personal care for adults 65 and older or for other adults or children with high-risk conditions to Group 1.2, behavioral health workers to Group 1.4, mortuary and funeral services personnel to Group 2.1 and homeless shelter residents to Group 2.3 on January 15.
CVAC voted to include clergy who enter healthcare facilities to provide religious support to patients in Group 1, which also includes healthcare personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Group 1 is able to get vaccinated right now.
Second, CVAC voted against including foster parents in Group 2.1. That group includes first responders and other types of frontline essential workers and is eligible for the vaccine right now.
Third, CVAC voted against including gas, electric, and water utility workers who respond to emergencies in Group 2.1.
Finally, CVAC voted against including non-United States Postal Service package delivery service workers in Group 2.3.
CVAC will continue to make recommendations on priority groups at future meetings. The committee’s next meetings are scheduled for February 5 and February 19.
