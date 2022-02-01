A local in-home caregiving company announced Monday that they have been ranked the 47th best home care agency in the nation.
Visiting Angels is an in-home care agency for seniors. They specialize in all types of care for seniors but focus on companionship for their clients. It ranges from meal preparation to medication reminders.
Visiting Angels has a unique approach, their staff members who are referred to as the “Angels”, are dedicated to that particular senior so that they know who is coming to their door each day, and the families of that senior get to meet their visiting angel before they begin their care.
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho announced today that it has been ranked as the 47th best home care agency from over 3,500 agencies across the nation by Home Care Pulse, the leading industry research firm in quality assurance for home care.
W. Scott Holmes, owner and CEO of Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho says, “Well we’re pretty humbled especially to be in little old rural Eastern Idaho to have that kind of ranking from over 3,500 home care agencies. I am just extremely proud of our angels, they are just amazing and our seniors in the community, because it is them who are providing the feedback that got us that ranking.”
For more information on visiting angels you can visit their website at visitingangels.com/easternidaho.
