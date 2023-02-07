A local in-home care facility was just recognized as the top 60 home care agencies in the nation…
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho announced that it has been ranked in the top 60 best home care agencies, and that ranking is from over 3,800 agencies across the nation by Home Care Pulse, the leading industry research firm in quality assurance for home care.
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho has also been recognized as the best home care agency and best employer in Eastern Idaho for the 8th year in a row.
"This ranking means everything for us and the community here because it validates our model and our ability to provide an excellent level of care and we are indebted to our senior community, they are why we are here today and everything they have done is what makes it possible for us to serve them," said W. Scott Holmes, the Owner and CEO of Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho.
This leader in experience award is the highest recognition awarded by hcp and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America.
This recognition comes from client feedback and their ratings of Visiting Angels.
Visiting Angels is a unique type of in-home care agency…
“What differentiates us from different home care agencies in Eastern Idaho are two guiding principles for us. Number one is to establish a one on one relationship with the angel to the client, so they don’t have to have a shuffling of different caregivers showing up at the door for each different visit. The other principle is that we allow the client to select their angels; they can go through an interview process and find that angel that is just perfect for them,” said Holmes.
For more information on Visiting Angels you can visit their website at visitingangels.com.
