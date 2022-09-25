Hundreds of people gathered at Cotant park in Chubbuck on Saturday for the walk to end Alzheimer's

Saturday was a beautiful day to take a walk for an important cause.

Hundreds of people joined in the walk to end Alzheimer's at Cotant park in Chubbuck Saturday morning.

While being held in Idaho Falls for many years, this is the first time the walk has been held in the Portneuf Valley.

Millions of people across the U.S. are suffering from Alzheimer's or know or care for someone who is affected by it.

The goal for Saturday’s walk was $55,000 which was helped by dozens of walking teams and by Olivia's Lemonade Stand who passed her goal of $1,000.

You can still help by texting “2-end-a-l-z” to 51555 or by visiting alz.org.

