The War Bonnet Roundup, known as Idaho's oldest rodeo, is celebrating 111 years.
More than 450 cowboys and cowgirls compete each summer in front of more than 15,000 rodeo fans.
Throughout the rodeo there will be events such as wild horse racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, and bull riding.
“One of the things that we like to talk about with this rodeo is that it’s not just a rodeo for us, we try to throw kind of a show along with it. We try to bring in great specialty acts with it, great rodeo clowns, barrel men, and really have a lot of fun with the rodeo while it is here,” Said PJ Holm, the Rodeo Director.
When it comes to bull riding, the roundup has 27 bulls ready to ride and they come from Idaho, South Dakota, and even Canada.
They are transported to Idaho Falls by double decker trailer semi trucks.
“This bull right here, he is docile, you run him in the shoot, and the light switches. When it is time to go to work, he is ready to go to work. They have a great life. They lay around, they eat, they get taken care of and when it is rodeo time, they go out there, they work. It takes them 30 seconds by the time they come to the shoot, get out, go out, and then they are back to their pen, so it is a pretty great life for an animal,” Said TJ Korkow, the Rodeo Stock Contractor.
Most of the rodeo men and women are from out of state, and some travel hundreds of miles just to attend the War Bonnet Roundup.
“I am always excited to come to Idaho Falls and the War Bonnet. It is Idaho’s oldest rodeo, so for me it means coming home. Anytime I get to work in my home state of Idaho I am truly excited. This rodeo is just different. There is going to be a lot of tradition and heritage that you don’t see at any other rodeos, not only in Idaho but across the nation,” Said Kade Rogge, the Lead Rodeo Announcer.
The War Bonnet Roundup kicks off tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. with pre-rodeo events and the rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m.
And there is still time to buy tickets....you can go to warbonnetroundup.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.