With Christmas right around the corner, many people are packing their bags and heading out for holiday travel….
According to AAA nearly 113 million Americans including over 600,000 Idahoans will be traveling this Christmas season. That is a 3% increase from a year ago and almost a full return to pre-pandemic levels.
“We’re going to see a lot of people going to the usual places. Heading for warm weather, if they are not connecting immediately with family and friends they’re going to be heading places like Disneyland, Disney World, seeing those warm weather environments in California, Arizona, Florida, those are definitely a lot of places that are popular. And there are people who are going to go the opposite direction knowing that the national parks aren’t nearly as busy this time of year, some people who like the nature category might head that direction,” says Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.
This year you should expect Friday December 23rd through January 2nd to be the busiest days of travel, because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on weekends.
The most common form of holiday travel this season is expected to be traveling by car, which is better than last year considering the fact that prices at the pump are decreasing.
“Things are going very very well on the gas price front. We have seen low demand over the last few weeks. Now that may level off or maybe come up a bit over the next couple as people start getting their plans together for the holiday. But we are seeing something we haven’t seen all year. Every major holiday, people have still had that robust travel, people have been out there, but gas prices have not been helping at all. This is the one exception to the rule, gas prices now are more in the $3.75 range which is much easier on a lot of budgets,” said Conde.
More travelers will be sharing the sky with Santa's reindeer this year, with air travel expected to soar by 14% from a year ago. Demand for flights has increased despite higher ticket prices as more passengers grow comfortable with the idea of saving time and avoiding slick roads by flying.
But Conde, says don’t wait any longer to purchase your plane tickets…
“There’s no good discounts for waiting this year. Get your tickets as soon as humanly possible because there won’t be any last minute savings, those flights are being gobbled up, and you don’t want to end up being on some undesirable red eye that runs through two or three stops, you want to go ahead and get your tickets now,” said Conde.
Conde also suggests checking your car’s battery, getting an oil change, packing food and blankets, and carrying protective equipment when you are heading out on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.