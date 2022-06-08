A woman facing multiple drug charges in Bannock County now has a warrant out for her arrest.
Kylie Gibbs was supposed to be in Bannock County court this morning for her preliminary hearing but she was out on bail and did not show.
Gibbs was initially arrested on April 19th with her co-defendant Travis Marshall when detectives served a search warrant at their apartment on south 5th avenue in Pocatello.
Gibbs is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Once Gibbs is back in custody, a new hearing will be set.
