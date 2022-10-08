In Blackfoot on Saturday there was a youth clay trap shoot event at the Cedar Hills Gun Club.
Over a dozen youth teams competed in shooting clays. Every fall the Bannock Clay Busters host a shoot at the Cedar Hills Gun Club. The youth teams shoot a variety of shot guns throughout the competition. This was their third event of the season and they also compete in the spring as well. Clay shooting is the fastest growing high school sport in the country right now.
“This is sometimes an unknown sport that sometimes people don’t realize that there are youth shotgun shooting teams throughout Idaho. So I would encourage people if you have any interest, or your kids have any interest. These are athletes and I like that anyone can participate, no one rides the bench, anyone can shoot the same amount of targets. We have kids with disabilities that can shoot too. It is all inclusive so if you are looking for a team there could be one out there and I hope they can find a team,” said Todd Dye, coach of the Bannock Clay Busters.
For more information on the Bannock Clay Busters you can visit idahoyouthshootingsportsorg
