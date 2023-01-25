On Wednesday afternoon, American Falls resident David Tucker thought he was coming into his Zions Branch to find out about a sweepstakes contest… little did he know….
"You're winning today, $10,000"
“It means a great deal, in this tough economy that we are in, every dime counts and I am certainly grateful for this opportunity,” said David Tucker, the $10,000 winner.
This holiday season, Zions Bank provided their clients the opportunity to win $10,000 dollars just by using their Zions debit or credit card. They were entered into the sweepstakes.
Zion's Bank is giving away three ten thousand dollar prizes within their 120 Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming branches.
“Well the cool thing is moments like this. Being able to really give someone, I mean I consider $10,000 enough to brighten my day, if not my year, if not a decade and to be able to do this and to surprise him with it, I mean we have all been very excited today to see this happen,” said Cameron Topliff, the Pocatello Zions Bank Branch Manager.
Topliff says he loves surprising people like this and luckily this won’t be the only giveaways that they will be doing this year.
“This will be part of our whole entire year there’s going to be a lot of cool things that Zions is doing this year because we are celebrating our 150th year in business. This is a great way to kick off the year, and there will be more to come,” said Topliff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.