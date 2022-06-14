A Blackfoot home is getting a makeover this week— one of 30 homes across Idaho and Utah that will get a little extra care during Zions Bank’s 30th Paint-A-Thon service project.
Paint-A-Thon is back this year after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
“Paint-A-Thon has been around for over 30 years and we have been able to paint over 1,200 homes throughout Utah and Idaho. This year there have been over 1,600 volunteers throughout Utah and Idaho to paint homes with the bankers and their families who have helped through all of this,” said Troy Eppich, a manager with Zions Bank in Blackfoot.
75-year-old Vonda Henderson owns this home in Blackfoot that's getting the makeover.
She's lived in her home since 1976.
Henderson said she is speechless that this many people are helping her.
“I can’t even talk about it… this is the two year anniversary of my husband's death so this happened just after he passed away so it has been pretty emotional,” said Henderson.
Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-A-Thon project aims to help elderly residents take pride in their homes and maintain their independence.
Zions Bank employee and Paint-A-Thon team captain Troy Eppich says this project is rewarding.
“It makes me feel good, you know, service is amazing, to be able to serve your fellow men, or your community it just makes you smile. There is a lot of chaos in the world right now and this is just something good we can do for the community.” said Eppich.
Henderson says she is beyond grateful for everyone’s hard work in making her house shine again.
“I just appreciate so much, everyone that has come out and helped it came at an amazing time,” Said Henderson.
Henderson also tells KPVI she loves the new paint color on her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.