Anthony wins gold, Kauf takes silver in women's moguls

Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf won a silver medal in the women’s moguls final at 8:00 am ET on Olympic Day 2. This was the second medal won by the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the first U.S. women’s moguls medal since 2014. In Kauf’s final run, she performed a big backflip mute grab on the top jump and finished in 26.37 seconds to earn a score of 80.28, which was enough to launch herself into first place. But in her final race, Australian Jakara Anthony put together a score of 83.09 to win gold. Anthony won all three final rounds on Sunday with scores above 81, earning Australia its first medal of any color in women’s moguls. ROC’s Anastasia Smirnova won bronze.
In PyeongChang, Kauf finished in seventh place after entering the Games ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s moguls. Known for her speed, she prevailed in Beijing to win her first Olympic medal. Kauf comes from a family of world-class skiers—her parents were both professional moguls skiers and her mother, Patti, won three bronze medals at the 1999, 2000 and 2002 X Games.
Kauf’s teammates Olivia Giaccio, Hannah Soar and Kai Owens all advanced out of the first round of the finals as top-12 finishers. Soar finished in seventh place and Owens finished in 10th place, missing the cutoff for the third and last round of the finals. Giaccio finished sixth overall after a final run of 75.61.
Read more about Kauf’s silver medal performance at NBCOlympics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.