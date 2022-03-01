The Pocatello High boys basketball team is ready for the 4A state tournament.
The team is leaving Wednesday morning to prepare for it's opening round matchup against Burley at Rocky Mountain High School on Thursday night.
On Tuesday, the team practiced for the final time this season in The Pit, where they won they district title less than a week ago. For the seniors, it was the final time they would practice on their home court.
Coach Joe Green and the team expect a rowdy crowd full of Thunder fans for their state tournament games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.