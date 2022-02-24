Pocatello High won the District 5 Class 4A District Championship in The Pit on Thursday night, defeating Century 44-42.
The Thunder defeated Century 64-62 in overtime last weekend as well, after falling to the Diamondbacks by double digits in two regular season matchups.
Pocatello advances to the 4A State Tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, which is scheduled to run from March 3-5.
Senior Ryan Payne led the Thunder with 13 points. Century freshman Isaiah Harwell led all scorers with 25 points, including a deep three-pointer in the final minute to cut the Thunder lead to one.
