Pocatello, ID – The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has again awarded accreditation to the Portneuf Medical Center Laboratory. The accreditation is based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The lab is reaccredited every two years.
The laboratory staff has been congratulated for providing excellent patient services. They are one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“This accreditation is a visible representation of the excellent patient care and services we strive to provide to the community,” said Portneuf Medical Center’s Chief Executive Office, Jordan Herget.
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.
For more information on lab services offered at Portneuf Medical Center, visit portneuf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.