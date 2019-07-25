Providing Help for Addiction

Every year in the United States, tens of thousands die by overdosing on opioids. One local center is working to help those in the fight against addiction.
The South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center opened its doors to the public three months ago. Since then, the center has served 181 people with a variety of needs.
Crisis Center Executive Director Matt Hardin says, "It's about 50 percent come in with some sort of addiction."
Some of those addictions include opioids.
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, more than 130 people die each day in the U.S. by opioid overdose. In 2017, that meant the death more than 47,000 people. In that same year, more than 1.5 million people lived with substance use disorders which were related to prescription use of opioids.
To help those with addictions here in Idaho, the crisis center focuses on the human element behind addiction.
Crisis Center Case Director Maria Keller says, "Bottom line is they're just people. They have interests, and goals and desires. They have set backs and challenges."
When a person experiences a setback, crisis center staff want them to know they're always welcome.
The doors at the crisis center are open 24 hours a day. That means those who may be dealing with an addiction can come during the middle of the night to seek the help they need when other forms of help may not be available.
Sometimes that help is as simple as emotional support during a moment of weakness.
Hardin says, "Having a 24-hour crisis center where they can come in at two o'clock in the morning if they're thinking of relapsing. Or, if they had just relapsed, they can come in at three o'clock in the morning and cut that cycle down instead of the relapse turning into full-blown use."
Being there for people with addictions at all times of the day can help keep them off the streets and out of jail, but what may have the most impact for those who come to the center is a staff that works to break down the stigma surrounding addiction.
Keller says, "One of the biggest eye openers for me is that we can connect at some level. I can connect with each one, each person that comes in here, and find something that we have in common and my heart goes out to them."
When the crisis center isn't able to provide needed medical care, it works with local clinics and hospitals to ensure everyone who comes looking for help gets it.
