Sandtrap, where locals say ‘It’s the only trap you want to get caught in,’ but business owner Corey Wight says it’s more like a popular the popular sit-com show ‘Cheers.’
“It’s like Pocatello Cheers, where everybody knows your name,” says Corey Wight, Owner, Sandtrap, Pocatello.
He says 75 percent of their customers are local regulars.
“It’s so great that the community supports local and then I try to support the local community as much as I can and it’s just a great synergy that we have here I think,” says Corey.
Corey has owned the Sandtrap for 13 years, but it hasn’t always looked like it does now. When he first bought in to it, it was a small building called the ‘Wagon Wheel,’ that was built in the early 1960’s. The original building had framed photos of everybody from Mailyn Monroe to Janis Joplin, The Beatles, Stevie Nicks, Blondie to Ozzy Osbourne.
When they built the new building, he wanted to keep it comfortable like the original one, with the same framed photos, memorabilia and even the original burger press, but adding his own touch with a bright new place for family and friends to hang out after a day on the ski hill, golfing, hiking or mountain biking.
All while enjoying their signature ‘Trap Burger’ while watching several different sports events on the many TV’s placed throughout the restaurant.
“Which is really great and it makes us feel good that we can take care of the people that we know. It’s also great to see people come in from out of town and experience what Pocatello has to offer,” says Corey.
Corey says one of the really cool things about Sandtrap is people can float down the river right next to the restaurant, get out, have a quick bite to eat, get a drink, get back in the river and float away.
“Whether they’re dry or wet, we allow them to come in and have lunch or a beer and then they either stop their float or they continue down to Centennial Park,” says Corey.
But that’s not the only thing that’s kept Sandtrap afloat during the year of Covid.
During the state lockdown, they continued to serve their customers with ‘to-go’ orders.
And although catering is a major part of the business, they weren’t able to do as much this year due to the large number of canceled events.
Corey was asked what his secret was to running a successful business for so long.
“A lot of help from a lot of friends and family and loyal customers and hard work and dedication,” says Corey.
