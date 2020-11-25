Local Business Brings Other Businesses Together

In our ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits a local business that brings other businesses together.
“This is a really awesome coffee shop,” says Lisa Brian, Co-Owner of ‘Crafted.’
Lisa Brian is the Co-Owner of ‘Crafted’ in Station Square in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
‘Crafted’ serves everything from specialty coffee’s to muffins and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
“We support this building and this business really supports the community that’s being built within this building, so we love to be open and to support all the businesses and have people come from outside to be part of that community as well,” says Lisa.
‘Crafted’ not only supports local businesses, but they bring local businesses together.
“I think it’s really important to have that place to meet, to get a drink. It works really well for our people meeting, maybe clients, or just needing a lunch meeting or a breakfast meeting and to be able to kind of sit and talk and have conversation with other people throughout the community and so this is a great space for that,” says Lisa.
‘Crafted’ Co-Owner John Brian says owning a local business in a town you grew up in is important to the community.
“So you know our family has been here for generations and we take the well-being of Pocatello very seriously, because we plan on having our children’s children be here, so that’s why we do these things, is so that we can build our community and make sure that it’s healthy and vibrant for our children and our grandchildren,’ says John Brian, Co-Owner, ‘Crafted.’
“You support local and you support the people that are around you and I just really love to be able to see that community come together and be so connected with each other and I just think that is so important as we strive to build our community into kind of the place that, we love it so much as it is,” says Lisa.
‘Crafted’ also does Happy Hour.
