Local Business Delivering Emotions for Decades

In this week’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits a business that caters to emotion.
As many businesses continue to work through the pandemic, ‘Flowers by L.D.’ wants to help ring in the holidays with some normalcy by creating a showroom that is magical in every way.
The stunning and whimsical showroom entices the memories of the past, while also showing the magic of the present and gives us hope for the future.
“I just think how blessed we are to live in Pocatello and I myself am blessed to be here and have a flower shop and to have a successful business and I don’t have customers, I have friends,” says L.D. Wolfley, Owner of Flowers by L.D.
L.D. says that while the holidays are the busiest time of the year for them with delivering flowers, they’ve also had to adapt to the Covid pandemic.
“We’ve been able to deliver lots of bouquets to doorsteps, no contact, and that has been nice and one thing that we have found with not doing a lot of big funerals, people are sending more sympathy bouquets to people that have lost loved ones,” says L.D.
L.D has been in the flower business since he was 12 years old.
His magical flower shop has been delivering emotions for 34 years.
“Flowers create emotions. Whether it’s a funeral, a wedding, an anniversary, a birthday, it’s all about emotions, so flowers have so much power,” says L.D.
L.D. says his bouquets are an original piece of art that’s customized and designed for each individual and created for each unique occasion.
“They get married and then we do that and they might lose their grandma or grandpa and so I’ve been doing flowers for so many years, I know families and its history. It’s just not a bouquet. This is an experience when you come to ‘Flowers by L.D.’ because they’ll get a hug and we’ll cry together and so that’s what I’m blessed about,” says L.D.
L.D. says they will be doing private bookings for shopping in the store until Christmas and you can book a private shop at www.flowersbyld.florist
