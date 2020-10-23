Local Business Lets You Set the Price

In this week’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits a long-time family business that lets you set the price.
Prime Time Auctions in Pocatello is a family owned and operated business that’s been around for over 20 years.
CEO Tanner Hernandez says the auction business brings buyers and sellers together.
“If somebody needs something sold, we’re a good resource to sell it if they’re a good fit for an auction,” says Tanner Hernandez, CEO, Prime Time Auctions.
Prime Time Auctions sells everything from cars to estates and antiques.
“We sell it all. There’s not very much that we don’t sell. Our main categories are auto RV, heavy equipment, estates, antiques. We also sell real estate and we do benefits,” says Staci Hernandez, General Manager, Prime Time Auctions.
General Manager Staci Hernandez says one of the unique things about the auction business is you get to set the price.
“We always just encourage everybody to bid to what that item’s worth to them and then there’s not an issue if they went too high or too low,” says Staci.
During the Covid pandemic, they’ve had to make a few changes to the way they normally do things.
“I think that part of the challenge with Covid is we all miss the bid calling end of it and having that live interaction with people,” says Staci.
But despite the Covid challenges, Staci says Prime Time Auctions has still benefited from the changes brought on by the pandemic.
“Everybody is at home. They have access to a computer and so it’s easy to scroll through our auction website. It’s pretty easy to use and so I feel like it’s definitely been a better fit for what the situation we are in now, going all online,” says Staci.
“We’re excited for the changes coming, growth. We’ve been making steady improvements to the business,” says Tanner.
They hope to begin construction on their new Prime Time Auctions building this Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.