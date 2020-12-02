In this week’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin experiences the tastes and smells of an Indian cuisine.
“It’s been a very beautiful journey,” says Roshan Kumar, Owner, Himalayan Flavor.
Part of that journey for Indian cuisine restaurant owner Roshan Kumar has been coming from Nepal and attending Idaho State University and then starting his own business called ‘Himalayan Flavor.’
He says he’s always wanted to start a business and provide the community with the flavor of Indian food.
“Since I graduated from the university, Idaho State University, I’m very proud to be part of this community, providing the culture of my country and bring it down here in the form of food, so the local community can have a taste of what its flavor looks like,” says Kumar.
Kumar says it’s been tough keeping the business open during the pandemic, but thanks to the support of the locals, they’ve been able to stay afloat.
“Tourists we used to get in the summer traveling to Yellowstone, that dropped out too, but we have been surviving because of the local community. They have been very helpful. They are coming and getting their take-outs like once a week or once in two weeks, supporting us the way they can and helping us to survive during this rough time,” says Kumar.
Kumar says their customers health is important to them so the staff wears masks and gloves and they sanitize the tables, chairs and menus on a regular basis.
And although things are a bit different around the restaurant now, Kumar says they still like to spice things up a bit.
“Our spices are a very robust taste. It’s really flavorful and people tend to find it really, I would say spicey, then we lowered the spice level down and people are liking it right now,” says Kumar.
The ‘Himalayan Flavor’ is open seven days a week.
