In this week’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits a family- owned business that only sells items that are a labor of love.
Sharon Porter, the owner of DNH Studios in Pocatello spends her time sewing dog bandanna’s and coats, face masks, baby receiving blankets or knitting hats and scarfs for her family-owned shop inside Station Square.
“There’s nothing like handmade. While it may not be the perfect product that you would find in something mass produced, it is made with care, made with a lot of love, a lot of commitment,” says Sharon Porter, DNH Studios.
Sharon says they do their best to cater to the customer, by customizing other handmade treasures too, such as jewelry, tutu’s and other unique gift items.
“There’s a little more personal connection there, then to hop online and buy something sight unseen. You don’t get to touch it. You don’t get to actually inspect it, look at it and you don’t know who made it, and so that’s important to us,” says Sharon.
In a consultation you can customize your own fragrances for bath products.
“We can totally customize a fragrance that’s yours and it’s not just yours, you own it. We log it in our recipe book. It’s got your name on it. We don’t produce it for anybody else and so when we made your fragrance and you’ve got your products and you start to run low, all you have to do is call us and say I need more of soap or I need more body scrub and order it,” says David Hance, Fragrance Specialist.
David Hance, the fragrance specialist says the consultation usually lasts about an hour to mix and match different fragrances to come up with the perfect concoction and then takes about a week to process your very own product.
The unique shop filled with local art work has been in business for about two years and they say it’s the perfect location nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
“You don’t see areas like this in the cities and being from the city in Dallas, this was just a breath of fresh air and just something that we’ve felt very passionate about when we started looking for production space. We knew this was the area we wanted to be located in and are just so thankful that we were able to do that and make that happen,” says Sharon.
DNH Studios also sponsors the local Crafter’s Market every Saturday inside Station Square from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
