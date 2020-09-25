In another ‘Proud to Be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin is on the road again with a local business to find out what kind of impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on them.
‘RV’s and Boats for Less.Com,’ previously known to the community as ‘Park-A-Way RV & Marine,’ has been bringing family and friends together for outings for decades.
And for those that like to go ‘Glamping,’ they bring a whole new meaning to luxury living on the road and in the wilderness.
“I think the biggest thing is that we just love to get families together for them to go camping. I mean there’s nothing better than seeing how happy and excited a family is when they come pick up their RV when it’s ready to go to the mountains,” says Bill Menhart, RV’s & Boats for Less.
The RV specialist says the RV’s they sell have all the conveniences of home with full kitchens, living room spaces, T’V’s, fireplaces and enough sleeping space for everyone traveling.
“We have the largest RV service department in Idaho. We have 20 bays here. We also have a full paint shop, body shop and upholstery shop and a full boat mechanic shop too,” says Menhart.
Menhart says the RV industry has gone up 300 percent since the pandemic started.
“Nobody could go to Disneyland or anything like that or to the coast, because, you know, social distancing, so the best way to social distance is camping,” says Menhart.
But he says the pandemic has impacted them in other ways too.
“The downside is that there’s a shortage of parts because they weren’t expecting such a big boost in the industry and then also inventory. We’re not able to keep up with the inventory demands, so we’re slowly rebuilding our lot not,” says Menhart.
He says the best part about being local is you don’t have to go far to enjoy Idaho’s scenery.
“Well very few places you can live in the city and then 10 minutes later you can be up in the mountains camping, so that’s definitely a plus,” says Menhart.
You can also visit their website and Facebook page at ‘RV’s and Boats for Less.Com.’
