Local Family Business Taking Care of Generation after Generation for Decades

In this week’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits a family owned business that has been taking care of generation after generation for decades.
Whether it’s medications, vaccinations, immunizations, medical equipment or a variety of other services, Maag Prescription and Medical Supply has been delivering personalized service to the community for almost 70 years.
“With our flu shots, we offer them here in the building, but we also offer a service to the community where our pharmacists will go out to your business, to schools, and provide flu shots there as well. We’re trying to take a step out for the customer and if it makes it easier for them in their busy lives, we can go out and help them that way,” says Traci Maag, General Manager.
The Maag family business has been serving generation after generation in Old Town Pocatello since 1950.
“Well I think a big part of that is the legacy that was started with Irv and Genevieve, was really a focus on the customer and Greg and Kathy live that to this day. You walk in the door and they know your name and I think that’s why people come back here, because it’s not always the most convenient to come to Old Town, but people come here because they’re known,” says Traci.
And although many things have remained the same over the years at Maag, they’ve also had to keep up with the changing times.
“I think the biggest thing for us is constantly making sure that we have the products that the customer needs and to be able to grow and develop with technology, but also maintaining a price point that makes sense for this community,” says Traci.
And during the Covid-19 pandemic, Traci says they haven’t skipped a beat while making sure they are going the extra mile to keep their customers safe with extra sanitizing and cleaning, taking employees temperatures and wearing masks as well as keeping items like face masks, gloves, and sanitizers on the shleves for customers.
“Anytime a customer is not feeling well or is uncomfortable coming in, we’re happy to either go to their car. We have free delivery service that we do whether or not there’s a pandemic,” says Traci.
And in the near future Maag will be offering drive-thru Covid testing with results within a few hours.
“We’re just growing strong an expanding and really trying to be part of the community and to continue their model of service,” says Traci.
They hope to be able to offer the rapid Covid testing service within the next few weeks.
