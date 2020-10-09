Local Italian Restaurant Part of Pocatello's History for Decades

In another ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits an Italian Restaurant that’s been part of Pocatello’s history for decades.
Buddy’s Italian Restaurant in Pocatello first opened its doors back in 1961.
Buddy’s owner, Steve Piper says his mother took over the business in 1970.
Steve says when he got out of the service and graduated from college, his mom asked him to stick around for a while and work there.
And Steve says he’s been there ever since.
“I’ve seen a lot of people with their kids growing up, you know in here through the years and then they have kids and then their kids come in and it’s just a tradition that keeps going on and on and on and it’s pretty neat to see all the families that come and go,” says Steve Piper, Owner, Buddy’s.
And Buddy’s isn’t only a place that locals love to eat at, but out-of-town visitors make a point to visit it too.
“You know we get a lot of people that will come through and they’ll say we want some local flare, is why we’re not going to the chains, the chain restaurants,” says Steve.
One of the favorites of many locals is the Buddy’s salad, but make sure your dinner date has some too, because you’ll definitely have Buddy’s breath after eating it.
“Yes they do, and one will give in, either the woman or the guy and they have to both or else they can’t stand each other,” says Steve.
Steve says his grandmother developed the secret recipe Buddy’s dressing and the Buddy’s salad is one of the most popular items on the menu, along with many other favorites that seem to keep the little restaurant packed with people at times, even to where Steve thought about expanding.
“I mentioned it to my mother when she was still alive and she says you keep it small and full rather than big and empty, and that’s why we haven’t enlarged it or changed locations,” says Steve.
But he says consistency is what really keeps his customers coming back.
“Don’t change your consistency and just how you treat people, you know, I mean they’re doing me a favor by coming in here and I appreciate each and every one of them,” says Steve.
Steve says they have daily specials and they are open Monday through Saturday and they are closed on Sundays.
