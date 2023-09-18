In the first of this year's 'Proud to be Local' series, KPVI News That Works for you journalist Deanne Coffin visits a historical building that's been in the heart of Pocatello since the early 1900's.
It was the early 1900's when this historic building was built in Pocatello, originally known as the Standrod-Daniels building.
The building was build next to the Union Pacific Railroad Station.
At one time it had a drug store, a diner, and a hotel.
"But the wood-work, the plaster, the floor, the light fixtures, those are all original from 1915,' says Jennifer Erchul, The Yellowstone.
Although you may feel like you are in Yellowstone, here you are actually at the Yellowstone in Pocatello with the Yellowstone.
"From 1915 through probably 1989, when the hotel was shut down, millions of people have been through this building," says Rory Erchul, The Yellowstone.
Fast forward to the future, Rory and Jennifer Erchul now run the Yellowstone in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
"You know it's kind of a funny story, being in the restaurant and bar business is something that we never anticipated being in and something that we never dreamt of doing, we just kind of fell into it, literally," says Rory.
"We had never worked in a bar or restaurant before, but we have a couple of other businesses, so we thought, you know, we can create experiences. We know how to sell things. We know how to hire good teams and maybe we can provide something to Pocatello that doesn't exist right now, so we wanted to create an amazing experience and different opportunities within the same building and I think we've come quite a long way," says Jennifer.
Jennifer and Rory talked about the history of the building and some unexplainable encounters they've had inside the building.
"There are so many things that happened here that we just can't explain. We have had glasses fly off of shelves when nobody is around. We have a lot of guests who have seen apparitions or figures and they'll describe exactly the same thing, so we know that there are, maybe there are some spirits that are taking care of us and watching over us. It's definitely an interesting, active place with things that we cannot explain," says Jennifer.
They also say they like to work with other local businesses to run their business.
"We've had beer from Jim Dandy. We've had beer from Off the Rails and beer from Star Route as well, so that's another great thing that we like to do, is working with those local businesses as well to bring in their products, so not only is it Bowman Farm or the Shoshone Bannock Tribe for the Bison, it's also beer that we provide for our local breweries," says Rory.
They've worked hard to give it a Yellowstone theme, with local artwork and they also have local musicians for their Jazz night and wine tasting events to bring people together.
"It's so exciting because we really do watch friendships form and build when people come to these events and meet each other," says Jennifer.
And they say they are 'Proud to be Local.'
"Pocatello is the only place we call home. This is a community that supports each other. It's a great area for locals to come together. Locals do support locals here and there's not a whole lot of that going on anymore, so it's really exciting to be a part of that and to support our neighbors and our schools and our community. This is a small town comparatively and it really comes together. It's pretty cool. Being local is the best," says Jennifer.
The 313 Whiskey Lounge, the Union Tap Room and the Bison Room are also part of the Yellowstone property.
