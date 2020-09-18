'Proud to be Local' Fiesta Ole'

Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.