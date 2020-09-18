'Proud to be Local' Fiesta Ole'

In this week’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talks to a local family owned business that has been part of the community for decades.
Fiesta Ole’ is not just another national taco chain, but one that’s been around locally for many years.
Jennifer Olsen, the owner of four different locations around Eastern Idaho, says her father-in-law started the first Fiesta Ole’ back in the 1980’s.
When he died in 2010, her husband inherited it, then just four years later her husband died and that’s when she inherited the business.
“This is all I knew. This is all my kids knew and my father-in-law's legacy. This is something that I wanted to keep going for his legacy,” says Jennifer Olsen, Fiesta Ole’ Owner.
The decades old family owned business makes everything fresh daily, even bottling their own hot sauce.
“We make our chips fresh here. We make our taco shells fresh. The meat is cooked every day, chicken, shredded beef, everything is made here in store,” says Jennifer.
She says they try to source everything local while keeping affordable prices for families.
They also support local by donating to schools and charities.
“I love to give back to the community. We donate to the police. I donate to the schools. I donate to animal shelters. I really like keeping everything local,” says Jennifer.
They’ve also pushed through the pandemic to continue to offer service and keep their employees working.
“We closed our lobbies so that we didn’t have people coming in. Everybody wears their masks. We have all the hand sanitizing,” says Jennifer.
Fiesta Ole’ Idaho Falls locations are open seven days a week.
Their dining rooms that were temporarily closed due to Covid-19 are now open back up inside dining.
