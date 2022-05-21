The inaugural Rally in the Alley at Tough Guy Lanes was a success on Saturday afternoon.
The event was organized by KPVI's own Misty Inglet.
KPVI sponsored the event alongside Cole Automotive Group.
All proceeds from the event benefited Family Services Alliance.
