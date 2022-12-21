Here are the roads that are closed for Wednesday, December 21:
State Highway 32 Ashton to Tetonia - blowing and drifting snow.
State Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia - drifting snow reduced visibility.
U.S. 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley - blowing snow and reduced visibility.
