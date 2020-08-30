Rodriguez Boxing Club has place for anyone. No matter their age, gender or physical capability.
(People) let out their frustration and just enjoy themselves," said owner Jimbo Rodriguez.
Rodriguez never fought professionally, but boxing had a huge influence on him. He opened his gym five years ago.
"Back then I was getting in quite a bit of trouble you know," said Rodriguez. "So, I decided I needed to do something for myself and my community to give back so I opened up a gym," said Rodriguez.
According to one of the gym's trainers, the discipline kids learn and the confidence they gain keeps kids off the streets and out of trouble.
"Because you have to be really focused when you're doing stuff like this," said trainer Sean Silva. "Boxing..you can't really play boxing. You can play football. You can play basketball. I think that's why they feel it keeps them out of trouble because of the focus you need to have in this sport."
Last week, some of the students competed in the Rumble in the Jungle Tournament and multiple of them took home a belt.
The students said reasons they liked boxing ranged from exercise to making friends to staying out of trouble.
The gym had to shut down for a few months due to the corona virus.
Now, everyone's temperature is checked coming in the door. They also require trainers to wear masks and they wipe down all equipment after use.
Finding sanitizing wipes has been a challenge though. Rodriguez sometimes has to drive to other towns to find the cleaning supplies the gym needs.
