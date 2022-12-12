Here are the schools that are closed for Monday, December 12:
Butte County School District #111 - Closed
Mackay S.D. #182 - 2 hour late start
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 4:28 pm
One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello Saturday. Read morePedestrian Dead, One Person Arrested in Accident on South 5th in Pocatello
After a national search, Idaho State University Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros has announced that Cody Hawkins has been named head coach of the Idaho State Football Program. Read moreIdaho State University Names New Head Football Coach
The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team continued their red-hot start to the season Thursday night, moving to 5-0 after defeating Highland 50-44. Read morePocatello Defeats Highland, 50-44, in HS Boys Basketball
The Fruitland Police Department says they continue to investigate the abduction and the location of the remains of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan. Read morePolice Continue to Investigate Missing Boy Case
