Severe Weather Alert 
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
600 PM MDT Mon Jul 29 2019

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho...
  Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho...
  Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho...
  Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho...
  North central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho...

* Until 700 PM MDT

* At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of
  Downey or 13 miles north of Malad, moving northeast at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Thatcher, Virginia,
  Hawkins Reservoir, Malad Pass and Daniels Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

LAT...LON 4223 11236 4251 11255 4272 11191 4238 11169
TIME...MOT...LOC 2359Z 245DEG 25KT 4237 11231

HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
