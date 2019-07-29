Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Pocatello ID 600 PM MDT Mon Jul 29 2019 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho... Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho... Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho... Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho... North central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 700 PM MDT * At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Downey or 13 miles north of Malad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Thatcher, Virginia, Hawkins Reservoir, Malad Pass and Daniels Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4223 11236 4251 11255 4272 11191 4238 11169 TIME...MOT...LOC 2359Z 245DEG 25KT 4237 11231 HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
A local farmer says a ‘labor of love’ has been bringing her to the farmer’s market for decades. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Bikes, actives, veterans and more bikes. Those are just a few things that make up the POW*MIA Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Made up of athletes from kids as young as six to adults past the age of 50, Hoop Camp is for everyone. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
It’s all about the kids at the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market in Pocatello. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Bikes, actives, veterans and more bikes. Those are just a few things that make up the POW*MIA Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Made up of athletes from kids as young as six to adults past the age of 50, Hoop Camp is for everyone. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
It’s all about the kids at the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market in Pocatello. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
On February 22, 2019, ATT/Directv made the calculated choice to deprive their customers of the local television stations provided by Northwest Broadcasting everywhere Northwest does business. ATT/Directv did this even though on numerous occasions Northwest had offered an unconditional extens… Read more
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.