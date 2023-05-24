Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in south central Idaho, Eastern Magic Valley. In southeast Idaho, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Strong thunderstorms are possible with moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon into early evening. These areas have the best precipitable water amounts, 0.70 to 0.90, combined with best thunderstorms CAPE, around 1000, and shear around 35 to 40 kts. These areas are also in the SPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook (ERO) as well as the ECMWF model Extreme Forecast Index (EFI). Also, looking at the HREF, these areas have a 40 to 60 % chance of exceeding 0.5 inch of rain in 6 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&