Tuesday was a wild weather day in East Idaho.  Thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Rexburg.  Torrential rain and hail caused a roof to collapse south of Idaho Falls.  Quarter to golf ball size hail was reported in the Pocatello area along with wind gusts over 60 mph.  Looks like there's a risk of more severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.