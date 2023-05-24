Tuesday was a wild weather day in East Idaho. Thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Rexburg. Torrential rain and hail caused a roof to collapse south of Idaho Falls. Quarter to golf ball size hail was reported in the Pocatello area along with wind gusts over 60 mph. Looks like there's a risk of more severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening on Wednesday.
Severe weather strikes East Idaho
Tags
Doug Iverson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Doug Iverson
-
- 0
Tuesday was a wild weather day! Read moreSevere weather strikes East Idaho
Doug Iverson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
A local grandmother, granddaughter duo will soon be taking their turn spinning the "Wheel of Fortune." Read moreLocal Duo to Appear Friday on "Wheel of Fortune"
From City of Idaho Falls news release: Read moreFlooding Causing Traffic Problems in Idaho Falls
- Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
Idaho’s Take Me Fishing Trailer returns to southeast Idaho this memorial weekend. Read moreIdaho Fish and Game Rolls Out Fishing Trailer
Lewis Conrad
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Bonneville County
-
- 0
The Bonneville County prosecutor has filed a civil complaint against the superintendent and communications director for Idaho Falls School District 91. Read moreProsecutor files civil complaint against Idaho Falls School District 91 employees
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up is looking for singers to perform the national anthem. Read moreLocal Rodeo Looking for National Anthem Singers
- Blackfoot, ID
-
- 0
A new hotel is coming to Blackfoot. Read moreNew Wyndham Garden Hotel to be Built in Blackfoot
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho
-
- 0
Health officials have linked cases of Salmonella in Idaho to Papa Murphy's cookie dough. Read moreIdaho Salmonella infections linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up is looking for singers to perform the national anthem. Read moreLocal Rodeo Looking for National Anthem Singers
- Blackfoot, ID
-
- 0
A new hotel is coming to Blackfoot. Read moreNew Wyndham Garden Hotel to be Built in Blackfoot
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho
-
- 0
Health officials have linked cases of Salmonella in Idaho to Papa Murphy's cookie dough. Read moreIdaho Salmonella infections linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet early Thursday morning and slowly recede but will remain above 10 feet into next week. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/01/1911. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.6 Tue 10 am MD 10.9 10.9 10.8 &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Topaz affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAINFALL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Topaz. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM MDT Tuesday was 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.5 feet early Thursday morning and remain above flood stage into early next week. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.5 feet on 02/22/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Portneuf River Topaz 4.0 4.5 Tue 11 am MD 4.4 4.4 4.3 &&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in south central Idaho, Eastern Magic Valley. In southeast Idaho, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Strong thunderstorms are possible with moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon into early evening. These areas have the best precipitable water amounts, 0.70 to 0.90, combined with best thunderstorms CAPE, around 1000, and shear around 35 to 40 kts. These areas are also in the SPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook (ERO) as well as the ECMWF model Extreme Forecast Index (EFI). Also, looking at the HREF, these areas have a 40 to 60 % chance of exceeding 0.5 inch of rain in 6 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.