On Wednesday, KPVI mentioned that in some areas of the country, there are shortages of Girl Scout cookies heading into the time of year when boxes of cookies make a lot of dough for local troops.
Most of us can’t help but think of delicious cookies when we think of the Girl Scouts. Those cookies represent much more to the around 400 girls in eastern Idaho selling them.
“It’s the largest girl only girl led entrepreneurship in the world,” says Silver Sage Girl Scouts CEO Jason Burnette.
For many, it’s their first real life and hands on experience with budgeting and goal setting.
“There are five skills that girls learn,” explains Jason, “everything from goal setting, decision making, budgeting, money management and really that business ethics which is so important today.”
The cookie sales allow the scouts to participate in activities. That's another part of being in the organization.
“These girls participate in the cookie program that allows them to go outdoors which is our second pillar,” says Jason, “it allows them to go to stem programming which is our third. And then that life skills which is really that money management, that healthy living healthy eating.”
The girls already started collecting orders and are going door to door. Booths at grocery stores will start Friday, February 25. Locations and more options to buy can be found online. And. for anyone worried about shortages, there’s good news.
“We don’t anticipate that’s going to hit our area,” says Jason, “in other areas based on where they sell that could be different but we don’t anticipate that we will be impacted.”
And for more information about the local Girl Scouts, you can visit girlscouts-ssc.org.
