Thirty-five high schools and 28 middle schools from around the state of Idaho competed in the Bob Conley Invitational Thursday at the Wellness Complex.
Highland Cross-Country Coach Doug Hopster wasn't sure if this annual event was even going to happen this year, but was thrilled for himself and his kids that the athletes got to race.
“Cross country is one of those…sort of like a gentleman sport,” said Coach Hobster. “Where all the kids get along and they like to interact with each other and to spend time with each other. There rally courteous and good sports about what they do. So, it's nice to have them all come together.”
Longtime friend of Coach Hobster, Chris Belcher, was honored at this year’s invitational.
Belcher is a former Highland coach and Idaho State cross-country runner.
“It’s a great honor,” Belcher said. “It’s really, mostly about the great things that the athletes and the parents and the administration at Highland did. We had a lot of support from the parents. The athletes were really dedicated. You know, I just asked them to do some stuff and they put in the work and did it.”
