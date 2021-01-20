Currently, only two spectators per athlete are allowed into high school sporting events, but we may see more fans in the stands at upcoming basketball games and wrestling matches.
Due to a decrease in statewide coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the last few weeks, Governor Brad Little announced that he's instructing the Board of Education to revise its high school athletic plan to allow more spectators in the stands.
“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system. Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Governor Little said.
The state board of education will announce more details in the next couple of days.
