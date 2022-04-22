Century star basketball freshman Isiah Harwell is ranked #10 in ESPN's initial rankings for the Class of 2025.
Harwell led the Diamondbacks to an 18-6 record this past season.
Local high school students are trying to make a big difference by building small projects. Read more
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting its 5th annual Earth Clean-up Day. Read more
A local brewery is hosting a fund-raising event for Zoo Idaho this weekend. Read more
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies assigned to the Ammon Division were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 S. block of Curlew to a report of a man with a gun just after 2pm yesterday. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting two individuals arguing and one had a gun. As Depu… Read more
A local pride foundation is forming for people in the community. Read more
Drying out and warming up...
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding their first community project pilot grant to the city of Chubbuck this grant will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together. The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus … Read more
Tail-Wagger Wednesday April 20, 2022 Read more
A local attorney has been named to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Read more
